Fleur-de-Links, October 2: Saints offensive struggles continues

It was an ugly performance inside the Superdome for the New Orleans Saints. Here’s a breakdown of the 26-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The fans sounded off about today’s ugly performance on offense. The Saints didn’t even make it into the endzone against Tampa, so fans weren’t happy in the least.

John Hendrix shares what he learned about the Black and Gold from starting the season 2-2 and Alvin Kamara having 13 catches for just 33 yards.

The New Orleans Saints are in big big trouble offensively after today’s performance. But will anything change?