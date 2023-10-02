 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 2: Saints offensive struggles continues

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Saints vs Bucs recap-PFF

It was an ugly performance inside the Superdome for the New Orleans Saints. Here’s a breakdown of the 26-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saints vs Bucs open thread-Canal St Chronicles

The fans sounded off about today’s ugly performance on offense. The Saints didn’t even make it into the endzone against Tampa, so fans weren’t happy in the least.

What we learned-Saints News Network

John Hendrix shares what he learned about the Black and Gold from starting the season 2-2 and Alvin Kamara having 13 catches for just 33 yards.

Saints offense has “its hair on fire”-Saints News Network

The New Orleans Saints are in big big trouble offensively after today’s performance. But will anything change?

