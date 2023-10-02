Fleur-de-Links, October 2: Saints offensive struggles continues

Saints vs Bucs recap-PFF
It was an ugly performance inside the Superdome for the New Orleans Saints. Here’s a breakdown of the 26-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Saints vs Bucs open thread-Canal St Chronicles
The fans sounded off about today’s ugly performance on offense. The Saints didn’t even make it into the endzone against Tampa, so fans weren’t happy in the least.
What we learned-Saints News Network
John Hendrix shares what he learned about the Black and Gold from starting the season 2-2 and Alvin Kamara having 13 catches for just 33 yards.
Saints offense has “its hair on fire”-Saints News Network
The New Orleans Saints are in big big trouble offensively after today’s performance. But will anything change?
Loading comments...