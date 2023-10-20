Important Quotes from the Saints loss to the Jaguars

The New Orleans Saints fell to 3-4 after a heartbreaking 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Caesars Superdome. The Saints will now have 10 days to rest up and reset before hitting the road to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 29th.

So, let’s take a look at some important quotes after Thursday night’s loss:

Dennis Allen said it’s a staff decision as to who use when asked why they don’t use Jimmy Graham in the red zone, which is a weird response? Then he said whenever things don’t work they’re going to be asked why they didn’t use someone. Then said it was a valid question. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 20, 2023

Dennis Allen says there’s some things he saw in the game that was good to see.



“I thought our offense responded in the second half.”



Said the team is too inconsistent. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) October 20, 2023

Dennis Allen said the team is too inconsistent right now and that’s what’s causing problems. They’ll have 10 days to try and correct those. — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) October 20, 2023

Dennis Allen: Not pointing fingers. We all have to be better. — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) October 20, 2023

Demario Davis says that he played today despite being medically given a 0% chance he’d play in this game when he sustained the injury last week. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 20, 2023

Dennis Allen: “We have to do a better job of not letting the freaking quarterback scramble.” He says that was the “black eye” on the defensive performance today. #Saints — WWL Radio (@WWLAMFM) October 20, 2023

“It sucks right now,” Derek Carr says of Saints losing for the fourth time in five games, another comeback falling short. pic.twitter.com/kUqVetdGql — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 20, 2023

