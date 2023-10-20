Social media reactions to Saints loss against Jaguars

Let’s just be honest, this game was a mess from start to finish. The New Orleans Saints just could not get it together on the offensive side of the ball for the majority of Thursday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. QB Derek Carr and WR Chris Olave never appeared to be on the same page, questionable play calling continued to be a trend, and a late comeback stalled in the red zone as TE Foster Moreau dropped a wide open pass that would’ve put the Saints in position to send the game into overtime.

At 3-4, it’s time for the Saints to re-evaluate this team from top to bottom if they have any hopes of finding a way into the post season. Let’s check in and see what social media had to say about the loss.

Blake Grupe after missing another field goal pic.twitter.com/J07K5hS3ZO — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 20, 2023

Do Carr and Olave not like each other? lol — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) October 20, 2023

Saints drop to 3-4 in a heartbreaking loss to the Jaguars 31-24. Rest up and see you in 10 days in Indianapolis. — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) October 20, 2023

One of the things Derek Carr said caught on TV: "What are you doing?" — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) October 20, 2023

Derek Carr when he sees Alvin Kamara 2 yards past the line of scrimmage pic.twitter.com/2ZHjzcxlEs — Akash (@YZR_Fantasy) October 20, 2023

Foster Moreau was sitting on the bench, postgame helmet still on. Juwan Johnson had his arm around him. Alvin Kamara came up and got Foster, hugged him and walked him to the locker room. Great teammates ❤️ #Saints pic.twitter.com/sT60bqNVTJ — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) October 20, 2023