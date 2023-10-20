 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 20: Saints drop a heartbreaker on TNF

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Saints fall in primetime matchup-ESPN Southwest Louisiana

After falling behind 24-9, the New Orleans Saints came back to tie it at 24 all but the Jacksonville Jaguars made a big play late to pick up their fifth win.

Saints vs Jags open thread-Canal St Chronicles

It was a rough night inside the Caesars Superdome Thursday night as the Jaguars improved to 5-2. Here are the fans thoughts:

Christian Kirk played hero-CBS Sports

It was nothing more than a crossing route, but the former Texas A&M star made it count in the Jags’ big win.

Moreau’s drop a very costly moment-Yahoo Sports

Foster Moreau’s third down drop proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. He said it was “a dark place to be” following the loss.

