Fleur-de-Links, October 20: Saints drop a heartbreaker on TNF

After falling behind 24-9, the New Orleans Saints came back to tie it at 24 all but the Jacksonville Jaguars made a big play late to pick up their fifth win.

It was a rough night inside the Caesars Superdome Thursday night as the Jaguars improved to 5-2. Here are the fans thoughts:

It was nothing more than a crossing route, but the former Texas A&M star made it count in the Jags’ big win.

Foster Moreau’s third down drop proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. He said it was “a dark place to be” following the loss.

Foster Moreau was sitting on the bench, postgame helmet still on. Juwan Johnson had his arm around him. Alvin Kamara came up and got Foster, hugged him and walked him to the locker room. Great teammates ❤️ #Saints pic.twitter.com/sT60bqNVTJ — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) October 20, 2023

This #Saints fan brought an incredible sign with him to the game. pic.twitter.com/n2cd8TL7uM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2023