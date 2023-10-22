Week 7 late games open thread

Week 7 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff while as the New Orleans Saints have concluded play for the week. Here is today’s late slate:

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona at Seattle

Green Bay at Denver

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City

The most important matchup of the late slate for Saints fans is the Broncos hosting the Packers, as another Denver loss keeps that Broncos 2nd round pick looking very high, which the Saints desperately need. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below.

