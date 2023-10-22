Dolphins vs. Eagles: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Miami Dolphins tonight in the City of Brotherly Love. These teams are among the very best in their respective conferences, and this could easily be a Super Bowl preview. Will the Dolphins’ high-octane offense work their magic against the Philly defense? Can the Eagles offense control the tempo in this showdown? Let’s tune in and find out!

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!