Saints Super Bowl Odds: Week 8

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Jags on Thursday Night Football. They now have 10 days off in between games, which hopefully will allow them to get right this week against the Indianapolis Colts. Here are how the Saints and their division rivals stack up against the teams with the top 10 Super Bowl odds after Week 7, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:

15. New Orleans Saints: +5500 (Last week’s odds: +4700) (Last week’s ranking: 14)

1. Kansas City Chiefs: +450 (+500) (2)

2. San Francisco 49ers: +500 (+430) (1)

3. Philadelphia Eagles: +600 (+750) (3)

4. Dallas Cowboys: +1000 (+1100) (6)

5. Miami Dolphins: +1100 (+1000) (5)

6. Baltimore Ravens: +1200 (+1500) (8)

7. Buffalo Bills: +1200 (+900) (4)

8. Detroit Lions +1800 (+1400) (7)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: +2300 (+2500) (9)

10. Cincinnati Bengals +2600 (+3000) (11)

17. Atlanta Falcons: +7000 (+10000) (21)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +11000 (+9000) (18)

31. Carolina Panthers: +70000 (+100000) (31)

