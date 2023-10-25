Wednesday’s Saints vs. Colts Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints are 1-4 in their last five matchups and look to get back on course against the Indianapolis Colts. Two players didn’t participate in practice for New Orleans on Wednesday including running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness. Tight end Juwan Johnson returned to practice for the first time since injuring his calf in pre-game warmups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Indianapolis had five players not participate on Wednesday. Among those who didn't participate was running back Zack Moss with an elbow and heel injury.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

RB Kendre Miller (Shoulder)

Limited Participation

QB Taysom Hill (Chest)

S Marcus Maye (Hamstring)

TE Jimmy Graham (NIR-rest)

S Tyrann Mathieu (Foot)

LB Demario Davis (Knee)

T Ryan Ramcyzk (Concussion)

T Landon Young (Hip)

S J.T. Gray (Hamstring)

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)

Did Not Participate

RB Alvin Kamara (Illness)

G/T James Hurst (Ankle)

Indianapolis Colts:

Did Not Participate

CB JuJu Brents (Quadricep)

TE Kylen Granson (Concussion)

DT Eric Johnson II (Ankle)

RB Zack Moss (Elbow/Heel)

T Braden Smith (Hip/Wrist)

