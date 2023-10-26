State of the NFC South: Week 8

The NFC South may be one of the worst divisions in football. Though the talent may not stack up to other divisions, it’s a very tight race to win the South.

State of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs sit second in the division at 3-3. Their defensive unit has been outstanding, allowing only 17.3 points a game. The entire unit has been great, but Antoin Winfield is shining the most. His 86.8 PFF grad is 3rd among all qualified safeties.

The Bucs are coming off a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. They’ll have a short week to prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Defeating the Bills on the road is going to be a tough task. Bills Mafia is one of the most intense fanbases in football. The Bills should take this one with ease.

State of the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are the lone NFC South team to have a winning record. The team currently sits at 44-3 after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ll look to continue their winning ways against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are coming off their bye week and will be at home. However, I’m still picking the Falcons to win this matchup. This could be a big week for the Falcons to take control of the NFC South.

State of the Carolina Panthers

Yikes... That’s the word I would use to describe the Panthers season. They sit as the only team in the league without a win. They’ll take on the Houston Texans this week at home. I don’t even think home-field advantage can save this team, so I’m picking the Texans to win this game.

State of the New Orleans Saints

Last week, I called the Saints mediocre. I think that’s a very fair evaluation, given the team is currently sitting at 3-4. The Saints’ defense has continued to shine, but the offense can’t seem to get going.

The Saints will be on the road taking on the Indianapolis Colts this week. On paper the Saints should win this game, but I’m taking the Colts in this one.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.