Weekly Preview: New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

The New Orleans Saints currently sit at 3-4. This is not the start most fans expected for a team with one of the easiest schedules. The good news for the Saints is that the NFC South has been mediocre. The Saints still have a shot at the playoffs, but things will need to change fast. The Saints will be taking on the Indianapolis Colts this week and need to win. With all of this being said, let’s take a look at the matchup.

Indianapolis Colts Preview

I think I speak for most fans when I say the Colts being a competitive ball club was not on my bingo card this season. HC Shane Steichen has done a great job with a team that only won four games last year. Unfortunately for the Colts, their exciting young rookie QB Anthony Richardson is out for the rest of the season. However, Gardner Minshew has done a good job leading charge of this team.

The Colts are currently number five in the league in points scored. I want to give a shoutout to the big boys upfront for this. The Colts offensive line has been great this season. Of course, this line is highlighted by Quinenten Nelson, but it has tons of talent. Colts C Ryan Kelly is PFF’s highest-graded C. Kelly has played 324 snaps and has allowed 0 sacks, 0 pressures, and only two hurries.

The Colts have a fierce rushing attack led by Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor. Moss is currently second in the league in rushing yards with 523 rushing yards. The Saints will need to find a way to stop this duo if they want to win.

New Orleans Saints Preview

The Saints are going into this game with their backs against the wall. The Saints are in a weird spot. This team is not good enough to win a Super Bowl, but it isn’t bad enough to get a high draft pick. In the post-Drew Brees era, the Saints haven’t materialized much success.

If this team wants to right the ship and make the playoffs, it starts here. This is a very winnable game against a team with their backup QB. It will also be significantly harder to make the playoffs starting if the team moves to 3-5. The Falcons currently lead the division and have an easy opponent in the Tennesse Titans this week.

It’s time for the offense to step up in this one. The defense has done their job week in and week out. The problem for the Saints is that they can’t score points. They currently are only averaging 19 points a game, and this is heavily inflated due to the Patriots game. It’s time for this offense to step up.

Who will win the game?

It may shock some, but I will be taking the Colts in this one. The Saints are a total mess right now, and Dennis Allen doesn’t seem to have the sense of urgency for a turnaround.

Dennis Allen said he told the team, “We just got to go out and do it.” — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) October 25, 2023

The Colts just put up 38 points on one of the best defenses in the NFL. They have the HBs to control time of possession, and the Saints offense won’t be able to sustain drives. In tough games like these, you also have to have a good special team’s unit. The Saints kicker and punter have had a rough few weeks.

In order for the Saints to win, they’ll need to be able to block the outside noise and make real changes offensively.

