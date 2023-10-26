NFL Picks Week 8: Frightfully Inconsistent

This Halloween week, the New Orleans Saints face the Indianapolis Colts in Indy. Both teams sit at 3-4 this season and are desperate to get a win this week. This has been a frighteningly inconsistent team for the Saints and there aren’t any quick fixes lurking around the corner to rescue them from despair. It truly has been a fear-inducing scenario for the team and the fans, but hopefully a win this Sunday can rescue us before it’s too late. Let's take a look at this and all of the matchups this week as we near the halfway point of the season this Sunday!

Last week, I went 8-5

I told you so: Jaguars over Saints.

What do I know: Niners over Vikings?

WEEK 8

Thursday, October 26th - Thursday Night Football

Buccaneers(3-3) at Bills(4-3)

This game will prove to be a tale of two defenses, one in Buffalo, that showed its fatal flaws once again against the gruesomely bad Pats last week, and one in Tampa Bay, that has been very underrated all season, allowing an average of 17 points-per-game. Josh Allen will make a critical error against this defense that will doom the Bills by putting their defense in another scary position for the second week in a row. Tampa Bay wins 24-21.

Pick: Buccaneers

Sunday, October 29th - Early Games

Texans(3-3) at Panthers(0-6)

The defense has been the only thing that hasn't been horrific for Carolina, but their offense will make all the plays they need down the stretch in their best performance this season. After a season full of tricks, Carolina finally gets their first treat, by upsetting Houston at home. Carolina wins 21-16.

Pick: Panthers

Rams(3-4) at Cowboys(4-2)

The Dallas defense will be they key in this matchup, by shutting down the Rams running game and forcing them into some tough situations in the pass game. Dallas wins 20-14.

Pick: Cowboys

Vikings(3-4) at Packers(2-4)

Minnesota will be riding high after their huge win on Monday Night, and their defense will have their best outing so far against the frighteningly pathetic Green Bay offense. Kirk Cousins will have his way with the overrated Packers defense on the other side. Minnesota wins 28-16.

Pick: Vikings

Patriots(2-5) at Dolphins(5-2)

Miami’s passing attack gets all the attention, but their rushing attack is every bit as good, and it will be the electric ground attack that wins this game against New England. Miami wins 27-20.

Pick: Dolphins

Jets(3-3) at Giants(2-5)

The Jets defense has kept them alive this season, and that unit will be the difference in this “Battle of New York”. Jets win 22-20.

Pick: Jets

Jaguars(5-2) at Steelers(4-2)

Pittsburgh’s offense will take advantage of an underwhelming Jacksonville defensive unit. On the other side, the Steelers defense will make all the plays they need in front a raucous home crowd in the City of Steel. Pittsburgh wins 24-10.

Pick: Steelers

Falcons(4-3) at Titans(2-4)

Tell me if you've heard this one before, Younghoe Koo wins the game for Atlanta as time expires. Atlanta wins 23-22.

Pick: Falcons

Eagles(6-1) at Commanders(3-4)

Another wickedly good performance by AJ Brown will be the difference in this NFC East showdown. Philadelphia wins 26-24.

Pick: Eagles

Saints(3-4) at Colts(3-4)

Just when you think the Saints have figured some of their problems out, they create more doubt with more losing. Conversely, just when you think the Saints have lost control and are ready to bury themselves for the season, they find a way to escape death for another week, this will be another one of those escape scenarios. As soon as they find consistency in failure, they find a way to be inconsistent in even that.

The Saints run game will have a big day against the Indy defense, taking a great deal of pressure off a severely poor-performing Derek Carr. Unsurprisingly, a critical Gardner Minshew turnover will be the difference in the second half, as the Saints, surprisingly or not, leave Indy with a victory. Saints win 27-21.

Pick: Saints

Sunday, October 29th - Late Games

Browns(4-2) at Seahawks(4-2)

Seattle’s defense will outplay their counterparts from Cleveland in this entertaining matchup in Seattle. Seattle wins 23-17.

Pick: Seahawks

Ravens(5-2) at Cardinals(1-6)

Lamar Jackson will beat the overmatched Arizona defense through the air in this matchup in the desert. Baltimore wins 24-16.

Pick: Ravens

Chiefs(6-1) at Broncos(2-5)

Kansas City will win their seventeenth-consecutive meeting against Denver with ease. Kansas City wins 27-10.

Pick: Chiefs

Bengals(3-3) at 49ers(5-2) - Game of the Week

After looking scary good at 5-0, San Francisco has looked quite vulnerable during their two-game losing streak. Now with Sam Darnold starting in place of Brock Purdy this week, things get even scarier for the Niners. Cincinnati’s defense will take advantage of this QB downgrade and will be the best defense on the field in this one. Joe Burrow, on the other hand, will make the plays Cincy needs in the passing game to carry them to victory. Cincinnati wins 20-17.

Pick: Bengals

Sunday Night Football

Bears(2-5) at Chargers(2-4)

The Chargers offense will make the plays necessary to win this close contest at home. Los Angeles wins 23-17.

Pick: Chargers

Monday, October 30th - Monday Night Football

Raiders(3-4) at Lions(5-2)

Jared Goff and the Detroit offense will rebound nicely after their scary outing last week, by carving Vegas up like a jack-o-lantern. Detroit wins 34-14.

Pick: Lions

That’s how I see Week 8 playing out. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below! Happy Halloween, Who Dat Nation!