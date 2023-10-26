CSC Week 8 Thursday Night Football preview and props

To start week 8 of the NFL regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must travel and play a cross-conference game against the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are looking to get back into the win column this game after having very similar situations the last three weeks. Each team is coming off a loss to a divisional opponent and they also have each lost two of their last three games. The Bills offense seems to have lost their way while the Buccaneers are still trying to find their groove with new players in the backfield. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview the props and wagers for all Thursday games. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Thursday Night Football preview and props.

Thursday Night Football best bets

Buccaneers game line +10(-134)

The window on the Bills being a perennial juggernaut might be closing. After starting the season hot with double digit wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Miami Dolphins, the Bills have dropped two of three along with a narrow win over the lowly New York Giants. In this stretch, the Bills are averaging just 19 points per game. As for the Bucs, they are playing most teams close. Their linemen on both sides of the ball keep them in games while Baker Mayfield has had a good season under center. The game line is way too large for the Bills who have not played well lately, especially on a short week. Take the Buccaneers on the road to cover the spread.

Gabe Davis over 39.5 receiving yards(-125)

The enigmatic season of Gabe Davis continued in week 7. Davis racked up 161 yards and two touchdowns in week 4 and 5 before falling off a cliff starting in week 6. In his last two weeks, Davis has just 27 yards combined. What goes down must come back up? The NFL is a pendulum after all. The Buccaneers front seven is the strength of the team, but they can be attacked in the secondary. On the season, the Buccaneers secondary is bottom-10 against opposing wide receivers, allowing 200 yards per game to the position. With the game being in Buffalo, Josh Allen should have the ability to stand in the pocket and deliver to Davis who is due for the upswing in production.

Cade Otton over 25.5 receiving yards(-120)

The Buccaneers offense might be without Chris Godwin in this Thursday night matchup. If Baker Mayfield has to pass to someone else not named Mike Evans, Otton should be the candidate to replace those Godwin targets. Even if Godwin plays, he might be limited. Otton is on the field for 96% of the Bucs offensive plays already. On the year, he is averaging 25 yards per game already. Additionally, the Bills are surrendering 47 yards per game to opposing tight ends in the last month of action. This prop seems too good to pass up. It currently sits at Otton’s floor even with the favorable matchup. If Godwin is out, this line could move though, so jump on it early.

Long shot of the night

Rachaad White over 70 rushing yards(+270)

One big issue with the Bills is the surrendering of yards on the ground. In their last four games, the defense is allowing over seven yards per carry to opposing running backs. The stats for De’Von Achane in week 4 skews this number slightly, but other running backs have had success against them such as Travis Etienne and Rhamondre Stevenson. The Buccaneers offense has been waiting for a breakout performance for Rachaad White in his first year as the permanent starter. A short week and good matchup could be just the boost White needs for this type of game and why this long shot is worth a look Thursday night.