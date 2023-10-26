CSC Game Picks Week 8: Saints looking to bounce back in Indy

Week 8 of the NFL season is upon us starting tonight where the Buffalo Bills will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. It’s also time for us here at Canal Street to give you our weekly game picks. Starting with our New Orleans Saints (-1) who are 1-point favorites over the Indianapolis Colts (+1), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Feels like a must win for the Saints this week as a loss could send their hopes sailing.

As it pertains to our unanimous selections this week we have 8, which I believe is a season-high for us here. The teams looking to secure those wins are the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets, the Atlanta Falcons, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions. Whew. Almost ran out of breath typing that out.

There aren’t too many exciting games this week but one to keep an eye on is the Los Angeles Rams versus the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams sit around the middle of the pack in the NFC at the moment but have some superstar’s on offense to make this a really compelling matchup. Look for this to be possibly a really high scoring game.

Stay tuned with us the rest of the week as Week 8 starts tonight!