Fleur-de-Links, October 26: Saints begin practice before Indy

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Armchair QB: Saints vs Jags-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints can finally put this one behind them, and you can too after you read it.

Our O vs Indy D-CSC

We start previewing this weekend’s game by looking at the Saints' offense and how it matches up with the Colts' defense.

Derek Carr says he needs to calm his emotions-Bleacher Report

After an outburst in game on Thursday night, the Saints quarterback knows he needs to tone it back.

Injury Report-CSC

Here’s a look at the first injury report of the week for both the Saints and the Indianapolis Colts.

