Buccaneers vs. Bills: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight in Buffalo. Both teams are fighting to stay in contention in their respective divisions, despite terrible divisional losses last week. Can Baker Mayfield outplay Josh Allen? Will the Bills get back on track in this one? Let’s tune in to find out!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

