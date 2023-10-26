Thursday’s Saints vs. Colts Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints are preparing to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Tight end Juwan Johnson looks to make his return to the team after being inactive since week 4. Running back Alvin Kamara returned to practice after he was absent on Wednesday with an illness, however, New Orleans had three other players listed on the injury report with an illness on Thursday. Cornerback Alontae Taylor was added to the injury report with a hip injury and was limited.

Indianapolis only made one change to their injury report, upgrading running back Zack Moss to limited. Four players remained as nonparticipants for Indianapolis.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

T Ryan Ramcyzk (Concussion)

RB Alvin Kamara (Illness)

Limited Participation

QB Taysom Hill (Chest)

S Marcus Maye (Hamstring)

S Tyrann Mathieu (Foot)

LB Demario Davis (Knee)

T Landon Young (Hip)

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)

CB Alontae Taylor (Hip)

G Max Garcia (Illness)

TE Jimmy Graham (Illness)

Did Not Participate

G/T James Hurst (Ankle)

S J.T. Gray (Hamstring)

Indianapolis Colts:

Limited Participation

RB Zack Moss (Elbow/Heel)

Did Not Participate

CB JuJu Brents (Quadricep)

TE Kylen Granson (Concussion)

DT Eric Johnson II (Ankle)

T Braden Smith (Hip/Wrist)

