Why the Saints should start using WR A.T. Perry more

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints offense has been struggling a lot this season. The team hasn’t been able to generate a consistent offense week in and week out. One area where the Saints struggle, particularly, is the red zone. This is where I think Saints rookie A.T. Perry could help the team.

Perry was a red zone machine at Wake Forest. He set a program record for 28 receiving TDs in his four years at the school. What’s even crazier is that he did the bulk of this in two years. In his redshirt sophomore season, he had 15 receiving TDs. He followed this up with 11 receiving TDs in his junior year.

The former Demon Deacon is a possession receiver that has great athleticism. He has a basketball background, which helps his vertical. This allows him to go up and grab contested balls. This is especially helpful in the red zone when things get congested.

The Saints don’t need him to be an every-down player. Keith Kirkwood has played 121 snaps so far this season. No disrespect to Kirkwood, but I think it may be better for Perry to be playing those snaps.

The Saints recently struck gold with UDFA Rashid Shaheed. I think Perry could be in a similar situation. A guy who slipped in the draft and can be a contributor for this steam.

