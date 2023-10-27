Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Colts Bold Predictions

Week 7 was a rough one for New Orleans Saints losing at home in primetime on Thursday Night Football to Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Saints have had 10 days to rest up, reset and will try to bounce back on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

Derek Carr and the offense start clicking, putting up 3 touchdowns.

The defense sacks Minshew 3 times and gets 2 turnovers.

Saints dominate the Colts and win by at least 10 points.

LUKE H:

Juwan Johnson goes for 50 yards in a touchdown in his first game back.

Blake Grupe doesn’t miss a kick.

Alvin Kamara finishes with 10 catches.

GREGORY:

Derek Carr and Chris Olave make up, connect eight times for over 100 yards

Defense intercepts Gardner Minshew at least twice, one for a pick-6

Saints score over 20 due to the defense but still lose 23-27

CARSON:

Jamaal Williams records his first touchdown as a Saint

Gardner Minshew is sacked at least four times

Both Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss record a rushing touchdown

KYLE:

The Saints hold Gardner Minshew to under 150 yards and no touchdowns

Jamaal Williams pops in two touchdowns in the red zone

Derek Carr throws less than 25 passes

