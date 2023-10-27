5 Biggest Questions Before Week 8 vs. the Colts

Different week, different opponent, same questions... The New Orleans Saints have dropped below .500 for the first time this season and it feels like this is the game that determines the rest of the season.

The Saints’ defense has had success against Gardner Minshew, can they do it again?

If they slow down the run game, they will be able too. The Indianapolis Colts best receiver is Michael Pittman and besides that no one really scares you, Josh Downs has played good ball as of late. But the Saints have a very good track record against Gardner Minshew. If they can limit Jonathan Taylor, they can slow down the Colts offense.

Does the offense communication get fixed this week?

Mike Thomas with a message on Instagram pic.twitter.com/IQpSMP56iC — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 26, 2023

Michael Thomas made this statement on social media that makes me believe that the team is trying to figure it out and feels like moving forward they have it figured out. We can only hope that is true.

The Colts are the only team in the NFL to score 20+ points in each game, can the Saints defense keep them under? Or does the offense need to try to reach that impossible 20-point threshold?

After 7 games of sloppy football, it feels impossible to win a game if the defense doesn’t hold the opponent under 20 points. The Colts are a sneaky-good football team, don’t be fooled by their record and history. This will be a tough game. If they can shut down the run game that will be key.

If things don’t get fixed is a change coming?

If the Saints put on film what they did last week, there NEEDS to be a change. Somewhere, anywhere something has to give. The Saints preach continuity but it’s not working, and the Saints locker-room culture is in jeopardy.

How eye-opening was last week?

The biggest eye-opening week in some time. There was a film breakdown that exposed a lot of bad football from the Saints done by J.T. O’Sullivan, a former NFL QB. It showed a lot of bad from an offensive scheme standpoint with Pete Carmichael and the lack of creativity and bland play calling. Missed throws, bad body language, bad footwork, and confusing reads about Derek Carr. And poor routes and execution by the receivers. It might be a really tough watch for Saints fans, but it is a must-watch.

