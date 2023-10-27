Saints Reacts Results: Is the team headed in the right direction?

Earlier this week, we posted our weekly confidence poll to see how fans were feeling about the team. After the New Orleans Saints lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on TNF, it looks like Saints fans confidence has been shaken even more. This week, only 5% of voters feel confident that the team is headed in the right direction.

The Saints will hit the road this week to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, let’s hope they get a big win, so we can get those numbers trending back up.

