 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints Reacts Results: Is the team headed in the right direction?

Saints’ fans confidence is further shaken after the TNF loss against the Jaguars.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, we posted our weekly confidence poll to see how fans were feeling about the team. After the New Orleans Saints lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on TNF, it looks like Saints fans confidence has been shaken even more. This week, only 5% of voters feel confident that the team is headed in the right direction.

The Saints will hit the road this week to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, let’s hope they get a big win, so we can get those numbers trending back up.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...