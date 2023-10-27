 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 27: Kamara returns to practice after illness

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Thursday injury report-Canal St Chronicles

Two players were absent for the New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara returned from his illness earlier in the week.

NFL picks: Week 8-CSC

The Saints will be looking to return to .500 and there are some other big games to keep an eye on in the NFL.

Is Michael Thomas a trade target?-Saints News Network

With the trade deadline right around the corner, is it possible the Saints will get offers for one of their top receivers?

Game preview: Saints vs Colts-Yahoo News

