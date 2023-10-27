Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu makes a donation to Loranger High School’s football team

On Tuesday, October 24th, New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu along with John Fayard donated $5,000 of practice equipment to Loranger High School’s football team. Mathieu surprised the players with the donation as he ran the team through some drills to get them comfortable with their new gear.

.@Mathieu_Era surprised the Loranger High School football team and teamed up with John Fayard to donate $5,000 worth of practice equipment



Of course he had to run them through a few drills with their new gear too

https://t.co/KWOrToyQOM pic.twitter.com/MprQesZv6C — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 25, 2023

This is just one of the charitable acts that New Orleans native and former LSU Tiger does throughout the year, which included working the drive thru at Raising Cane’s in Metairie back in August as a fundraising event to support his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.

