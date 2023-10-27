 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu makes a donation to Loranger High School’s football team

Mathieu surprised the players with their new equipment on Tuesday.

By Tina Howell
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

On Tuesday, October 24th, New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu along with John Fayard donated $5,000 of practice equipment to Loranger High School’s football team. Mathieu surprised the players with the donation as he ran the team through some drills to get them comfortable with their new gear.

This is just one of the charitable acts that New Orleans native and former LSU Tiger does throughout the year, which included working the drive thru at Raising Cane’s in Metairie back in August as a fundraising event to support his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...