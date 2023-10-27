Saints vs. Colts props and best bets

The New Orleans Saints visit the Indianapolis Colts in week 8 of the NFL regular season. Both teams have the same record going into this game but the team and fan bases around each squad are opposite. For the Colts, the team is scoring points and playing teams tough. Gardner Minshew is sparking the offense and the return of Jonathan Taylor has the team feeling positive. Meanwhile, the Saints are feeling dreadful after losing to both the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Derek Carr, Chris Olave, and the coaches for the Saints are all under intense scrutiny for their performances so far this season. One team will get back to .500 while the other drops to five losses on the season. This might be a must-win for both teams. Each week, CSC will preview and highlight some wagers for every Saints game. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the lines for the Saints at Colts week 8 best bets.

NFL Week 8 Saints at Colts best bets

Colts game line +3(-150)

Until the Saints show that they have made progress on offense, take the points and any team they are facing. It does not matter that the Saints defense is one of the league’s best if the offense does not give them time to rest. Derek Carr and the offense will keep opposing teams in games with turnovers and field position. There is only so much that the defense can do if a team is starting their drives at mid-field. The Saints are also one of the most penalized teams in the NFL, which keeps drives alive. Coming off 10 days of rest, the Saints should have an advantage in this game schematically, but trust for this coaching staff is at an all-time low. Expect a close game until the Saints can prove otherwise.

Gardner Minshew over 7.5 rushing yards(-110)

The Saints against a scrambling quarterback is an age-old rivalry. Minshew is not exactly Jalen Hurts on the field, but he will use his legs if downfield coverage is tight. The strength of this Saints team is being able to cover players for an extended period. With Demario Davis able to also cover tight ends well, Minshew’s throwing windows could be very limited the entire game. He is not afraid to tuck the ball and get the yardage available either. In his limited action, Minshew averages over five yards rushing per game already. The matchup is promising for a Minshew double-digit rushing performance, he might finish with 12 or even 15 rushing yards which easily hits this prop.

Chris Olave over 58.5 receiving yards(-115)

There has been too much chatter around the Saints this week regarding the relationship of Derek Carr and Chris Olave. Carr’s emotional outburst in week 7 being a big culprit of the contention. Each player has assured everyone that the two have reconciled and what better way to show this then by obliterating the mediocre Colts pass defense. Olave is a big-play threat on each play so 59 yards could happen on just a couple of targets. If the Saints are in point-proving this week, which they should be, this is the best prop on the board.

Long shot of the game

Over 4 field goals made(+255)

The Saints are one of the worst teams in the red zone in the NFL. They score a touchdown on around one-third of their red zone trips, fourth worst in the NFL. For the Colts, they are average in the red zone; however, the Saints defense has the ability to shut down opposing teams. The Saints allow just 18 points per game this season so far. Although the Colts will likely move the ball, the Saints will be able to slow them. Blake Grupe might be on the hot seat so he needs to have a good game. For the Colts, Matt Gay has missed a single field goal under 60 yards on the season. Sunday’s matchup could turn into a field goal party and go over four total.