Final Saints vs. Colts Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints only ruled out one player for their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Guard/Tackle James Hurst was ruled out with an ankle injury. New Orleans, however, did list nine players as questionable including safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis. Tight end Juwan Johnson practiced for full for the first time in weeks and will play on Sunday for the first time since week 4.

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out three players for Sunday. Indianapolis also listed three players as questionable including Zack Moss who is currently second in the league for rushing yards.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

T Ryan Ramcyzk (Concussion)

S Tyrann Mathieu (Foot) Questionable

T Landon Young (Hip)

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)

Limited Participation

QB Taysom Hill (Chest) Questionable

LB Demario Davis (Knee) Questionable

CB Alontae Taylor (Hip) Questionable

G Max Garcia (Illness) Questionable

TE Jimmy Graham (Illness) Questionable

G/T Andrus Peat (Ankle) Questionable

S J.T. Gray (Hamstring) Questionable

Did Not Participate

G/T James Hurst (Ankle) Out

S Marcus Maye (Hamstring/Illness) Questionable

Indianapolis Colts:

Full Participation

DT Eric Johnson II (Ankle) Questionable

Limited Participation

TE Kylen Granson (Concussion) Out

Did Not Participate

RB Zack Moss (Elbow/Heel) Questionable

CB JuJu Brents (Quadricep) Out

T Braden Smith (Hip/Wrist) Out

CB Tony Brown (Ribs) Questionable

CB Ryan Kelly (Rest)

DT DeForest Buckner (Rest)

