Final Saints vs. Colts Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints only ruled out one player for their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Guard/Tackle James Hurst was ruled out with an ankle injury. New Orleans, however, did list nine players as questionable including safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis. Tight end Juwan Johnson practiced for full for the first time in weeks and will play on Sunday for the first time since week 4.
The Indianapolis Colts ruled out three players for Sunday. Indianapolis also listed three players as questionable including Zack Moss who is currently second in the league for rushing yards.
New Orleans Saints:
Full Participation
T Ryan Ramcyzk (Concussion)
S Tyrann Mathieu (Foot) Questionable
T Landon Young (Hip)
TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)
Limited Participation
QB Taysom Hill (Chest) Questionable
LB Demario Davis (Knee) Questionable
CB Alontae Taylor (Hip) Questionable
G Max Garcia (Illness) Questionable
TE Jimmy Graham (Illness) Questionable
G/T Andrus Peat (Ankle) Questionable
S J.T. Gray (Hamstring) Questionable
Did Not Participate
G/T James Hurst (Ankle) Out
S Marcus Maye (Hamstring/Illness) Questionable
Indianapolis Colts:
Full Participation
DT Eric Johnson II (Ankle) Questionable
Limited Participation
TE Kylen Granson (Concussion) Out
Did Not Participate
RB Zack Moss (Elbow/Heel) Questionable
CB JuJu Brents (Quadricep) Out
T Braden Smith (Hip/Wrist) Out
CB Tony Brown (Ribs) Questionable
CB Ryan Kelly (Rest)
DT DeForest Buckner (Rest)
