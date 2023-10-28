College prospects to watch: Could these cornerbacks be a fitting first-round pick?

Cornerback is a very interesting position for the New Orleans Saints.

The team appears to only have one consistent cornerback - Marshon Lattimore. The 27-year-old has consistently provided himself as one of the league’s best defensive backs for seven seasons.

Second-year corner Alontae Taylor typically is a very consistent DB but is still learning the ropes as the slot corner. Paulson Adebo has been far more inconsistent than Taylor. Although he’s had some bright moments, he might not be the best long-term option for Dennis Allen at corner.

With that being said, adding a top-tier talent at cornerback might not be a bad idea. Luckily, there are a few amazing CB talents available as first or second-round prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, two of them being Nate Wiggins and Denzel Burke.

NATE WIGGINS PICK SIX‼️ pic.twitter.com/4dYTMAcXNo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023

Nate Wiggins - CB, Clemson

Wiggins is the pinnacle example of raw talent when it comes to cornerbacks. The junior is 6’2 and his massive wingspan has been his greatest weapon at Clemson. He has already recorded five pass breakups this season with only four starts. He missed a few games already due to injury this year, but he returned last week with a physical performance against Miami where he recorded eight tackles and a forced fumble.

The Clemson Tigers, coming off an awful loss to Miami last week, will play North Carolina State this Saturday. Last week, Wiggins struggled in coverage against Miami WR Colbie Young, so it will be interesting to see how he responds this weekend. He’s currently projected to be a late first-round pick.

2 Denzels, 2 big hits, 2 @OhioStateFB games vs Maryland, and 2 iconic Gus Johnson Calls ️ pic.twitter.com/5EKmOnxnWl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Denzel Burke - CB, Ohio State

Burke has been an outstanding member of the Buckeye secondary all season. The junior is skilled in both run support and pass coverage. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2021 and is on pace to have another big year for the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes will play the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday and Burke could have another monster game. He missed the last game due to an undisclosed lower-body injury and is questionable for this weekend.

Burke is projected to be an early second-round pick, but his stock could drastically increase given the trajectory of Ohio State this season. He started slow this season but has been improving in coverage over the past few weeks.

