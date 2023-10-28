Week 7 Saints Fantasy Sit/Start

This week seems to be another difficult week for fantasy managers and anyone with the New Orleans Saints players on their rosters. Being optimistic and looking into why someone you might typically start might not have a good week or why someone overlooked might have a good week can be frustrating. The Saints have been plagued with injuries one after another, along with a struggling offense. This week is about who to bench versus starting. This week, finding some good reasons to start some over other options has been difficult. Let’s get into it.

Derek Carr: Start

Despite his performance and all the negative attention in the last few games, Carr is the best bet if you have no other options in your line-up. Taking a chance in sitting or starting could swing either way to racking up points.

Jameis Winston: Sit

If you have Winston, I would probably sit him. With Haener back in the lineup off his suspension. He will probably see more playing time than Winston unfortunately.

Alvin Kamara: Start

According to Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Kamara (illness) was spotted on the field during Thursday’s media access. However, he still labelled it as questionable. Now that can definitely change before Sunday. So, if you are willing to take the risk, then jump ahead and start him.

Taysom Hill: Sit

A chest injury limited Hill’s participation in practice Wednesday, SI.com reports. This one hurts because Hill is a multi-position player. He can fill in gaps where necessary. But when he is down, there is a risk of no coverage when other players are out in the RB, TE, QB positions.

Juwan Johnson: Sit

With Hill questionable, Johnson (calf) out is tough at TE position. Johnson was limited at practice on Wednesday.

Saints Defense: Sit

Mathieu, Davis, and Maye are all questionable due to foot, knee and hamstring injuries.

Not going to lie, this week has been tough. Let’s see how it unfolds and maybe the swing will shift better next week. Who do you think should sit/start this week? Let us know in the comments.

