New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts Inactives

5 players are inactive today for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-4) are on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium. With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • G/T James Hurst
  • QB Jake Haener
  • WR Keith Kirkwood
  • TE Jimmy Graham
  • DE Kyle Phillips

Indianapolis Colts

N/A at this time

