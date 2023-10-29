New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts Inactives

Week 8 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-4) are on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium. With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- G/T James Hurst
- QB Jake Haener
- WR Keith Kirkwood
- TE Jimmy Graham
- DE Kyle Phillips
Indianapolis Colts
N/A at this time
