Saints vs. Colts: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, online stream and more

Today:

The Saints face the Colts in Indy today, with a hope to move their record to 4-4 and keep pace in the lowly NFC South. The Saints are coming off a maddening loss at home, while the Colts are looking to rebound from a close home loss themselves. Hopefully the Saints will be the 3-4 team moving to 4-4 today.

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 8 action:

Game time:

Sunday, October 29th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana

Weather Forecast:

52º, Cloudy (Retractable roof)

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 389 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Indianapolis Colts radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -2.5; Over/Under 43.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Stampede Blue

Stampede Blue

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.