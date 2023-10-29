Saints vs. Colts: Week 8 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 8

The Saints take on the Colts in Indy today, looking to rebound from their disappointing performance a week ago. Both teams enter this game with 3-4 records and need to win today before their seasons are lost for good. Hopefully the Saints are the ones to wake up from their nightmare this Halloween weekend.

Kickoff:

Sunday, October 29th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana

Weather Forecast:

52º, Cloudy (Retractable roof)

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 389 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Indianapolis Colts radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

Odds:

Saints -2.5; Over/Under 43.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Stampede Blue

Here’s to New Orleans having a fantastic Sunday! Who Dat!

