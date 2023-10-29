Saints vs. Colts: Week 8 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 8
New Orleans Saints (3-4) at Indianapolis Colts (3-4)
The Saints take on the Colts in Indy today, looking to rebound from their disappointing performance a week ago. Both teams enter this game with 3-4 records and need to win today before their seasons are lost for good. Hopefully the Saints are the ones to wake up from their nightmare this Halloween weekend.
Kickoff:
Sunday, October 29th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana
Weather Forecast:
52º, Cloudy (Retractable roof)
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 389 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Indianapolis Colts radio network affiliates can be found here
Online and Multi-Device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -2.5; Over/Under 43.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and White Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to New Orleans having a fantastic Sunday! Who Dat!
