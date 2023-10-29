Week 8 late games open thread

Week 8 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff! Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a quartet of interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

Cleveland at Seattle

Baltimore at Arizona

Kansas City at Denver

Cincinnati at San Francisco

The most intriguing game in the second half of the day is the 49ers hosting the Bengals. These teams are two of the NFL’s most successful teams over the last few seasons and have a lot to play for today. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

