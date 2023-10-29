Bears vs. Chargers: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Chicago Bears tonight in the City of Angels. These teams are desperate to pick up a win today, due to their poor records. Will the Chargers offense take over this game? Can the Bears run game control the tempo in this matchup? Let’s tune in and find out!

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

