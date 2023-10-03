Numbers to Know: Saints vs. Patriots

The New Orleans Saints have the opportunity to “get right” after losing their second consecutive game of the season. The New England Patriots will also be entering the game with a Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are three numbers that could have a significant impact on the game this Sunday.

13 receptions

What does this mean: Alvin Kamara’s receptions against Tampa Bay

Why should I care:

Kamara made his return after a three-game suspension to begin the year. He was targeted but was not an efficient force in the receiving game. He hauled in 13 receptions for just 33 yards. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Kamara’s 33 receiving yards was the lowest recorded by a player with at least 13 catches in league history. Kamara is going to be a weapon in the passing game - he’s arguably the best receiving running back in the NFL. However, amongst many other things, Pete Carmichael has to find ways to give Kamara space after receptions and find greater success in the short passing game. Likewise, Kamara also needs to take advantage of the opportunities he’s presented against an injured New England defense next week.

Five Touchdowns

What does this mean: Total amount of touchdowns scored by New Orleans this season

Why should I care:

A five-year-old can tell you that the Saints’ offense is broken. Not only has it failed to run effectively all season, but it’s also very bad at scoring touchdowns in the red zone. The Saints currently have the worst red zone touchdown efficiency in the NFL (33%). We have seen this on full display every single game this season. The bottom line, the play calling has to be better in the red zone if this team wants to win close games. Derek Carr has to be better in the red zone as well. Perhaps the injured Patriot defense will create holes for a more efficient red zone attack from Derek Carr and Pete Carmichael.

Christian McCaffrey TDs today - 4

Saints offensive TDs all season - 4 pic.twitter.com/6ljkBrodZ4 — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 1, 2023

2.3 yards per carry

What does this mean: New England’s combined yards per carry across all rushers

Why should I care:

The Saints are not the only team with serious offensive woes. The Patriots only posted three points against a formidable Dallas defense. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien failed to establish a run game through running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliot. Amongst QB Mac Jones, Stevenson, and Elliot, the Patriots only rushed for 53 yards on 23 carries. If the Patriots want to score points against a stellar New Orleans defense, they have to establish a run game. If they fail to establish the run, then Marshon Lattimore, Alontae Taylor, and Tyrann Mathieu could have a multi-turnover joint performance against Jones who threw two interceptions last week.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.