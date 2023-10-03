Important quotes from the Saints loss against the Bucs in Week 4

The New Orleans Saints were defeated at home 26-9 on Sunday afternoon by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a very lopsided game where the Saints failed to score just one touchdown despite Derek Carr being able to play after suffering an AC sprain last week and getting Alvin Kamara back after a 3-game suspension. This was probably one of the most frustrating losses in recent years, with the Saints putting up single digit points thanks to Blake Grupe’s 3 field goals and the defense’s streak of holding their opponents to less than 20 points coming to an end.

So, let’s take a look at some important quotes after Sunday huge loss:

Denis Allen: “We got our ass beat today.” — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 1, 2023

Alvin Kamara on the offense: “We need to have tough conversations soon.” — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 1, 2023

Asked about Pete Carmichael, who has become the target of criticism about the struggling offense, Dennis Allen said: “I think he knows that. I think we’re all fully aware of it. And obviously the play caller is the first one that has the target on their back. And yet, he knows… — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 2, 2023

DA: there’s still some things we’ve got to work to improve on OL — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) October 2, 2023

Saints coach Dennis Allen: “No we won’t make any coaching changes. I’ve never seen that to be the right answer, particularly when we’re four games into the season. And yet we have to be better. I understand everyone’s frustration because everyone in the building feels it.” — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 2, 2023

Dennis Allen said Derek Carr feels better today than last Monday, but he was sore coming out of this game — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 2, 2023

