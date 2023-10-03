Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 5

It is crazy that the fantasy football regular season is just about a third complete. The silly season continues with additions and waivers each week. Pass-catchers are emerging and making differences which can help fantasy teams win now. The bye weeks begin next week with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so plan accordingly. Here are some players available in the majority of leagues who can help on rosters each week. This is waiver wire targets for week 5 of the fantasy football regular season.

Waiver wire targets for week 5 of the fantasy football season

Keaton Mitchell, running back, Baltimore Ravens

The running back position has very few options this week on the waiver wire. Luckily, there were no significant injuries at the position for what seems like the first time this season. Keaton Mitchell is a speculative add in deep leagues though. It is apparent that the Ravens dislike Gus Edwards for some reason and no one else at the position can stay healthy. Mitchell is likely to be activated off the IR list this week and start practicing. This is definitely a waiver addition to store if there is room on your bench.

Tyler Boyd, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

It looks as if Tee Higgins is set to miss multiple weeks with a reported rib injury. This means Boyd will go from the third to the second receiver. Now, the Bengals have been awful so far this season, but they are throwing the ball a lot. It is likely Higgins’ last season in Cincinnati, so Boyd is going to be trying to prove that he is worthy of being the permanent second option for Joe Burrow. Surely, the Bengals are not going to be this bad all season, so Boyd should see plenty of action with huge upside each week.

Michael Wilson, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals

One of the most surprising teams this season has been the Arizona Cardinals and the play of Joshua Dobbs. Yes, the team has won just one game so far this season, but they are not simply rolling over and letting teams win. On defense, they have already allowed over 100 points, which leads to the offense having to play from behind most of the game. With the passing game being better than initially thought, players like Michael Wilson have stepped up. Wilson has emerged into the player that Rondale Moore should have been. Wilson has the most yards per reception on the team while getting the third most targets. Wilson has the juice to go the distance any play and should have plenty of value going forward.

Cole Kmet, tight end, Chicago Bears

It is no secret that Cole Kmet has been on this writer’s top emerging player list two years in a row. It also might be too late to snag him as he is available in just about half of ESPN and Yahoo fantasy leagues. Kmet’s usage alone at the tight end position keeps his ceiling super high every week. The Bears’ defense is awful and quarterback Justin Fields is having to pass a lot and he trusts Kmet greatly. Kmet is running the second most routes of any player on the bears while also having the second most targets. He blew up this week against a bad Denver Broncos team, but his value going forward is likely a top-10 tight end at worst.

