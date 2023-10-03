Giants vs Seahawks: MNF Reactions

The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks complete Week 4 of the 2023-24 NFL season with a Monday Night Football matchup at MetLife Stadium.

After a two-game trip to the West Coast, the New York Giants (1-2) arrived home for Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks (2-1). Despite opening as underdogs, the Giants were waivered to have a slight edge but proved to be the opposite. This game didn’t have you on the edge of your seat.

In Week 5 and Week 6, the Giants play on the road against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. In those games, they are likely to be the least favored to win. To avoid the possibility of a 1-5 start to the season, the team needed to beat Seattle in order to get to 2-2. This is especially important in light of the injury to star running back Saquon Barkley with a high ankle sprain.

Despite last night’s game being a yawn fest, let’s see what social media had to say about the game. You know the internet NEVER disappoints.

MGM BET forcing me to watch this awful ass Giants - Seahawks game : pic.twitter.com/quoT0xq5WU — CT Thorn (@chevyguyCT) October 3, 2023

The Giants have not scored a first-half touchdown through their first four games this season. pic.twitter.com/QSfSCx3iWr — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 3, 2023

Giants' fans were critical and vocal online, saying Daniel Jones finessed the team out of $160 million. Giants' fans looked absolutely depressed when the cameras panned the stadium seats.

Daniel Jones after finessing $160 million from the Giants



pic.twitter.com/FupM6SCLfz — Bookmakers Review (@BMRReviews) October 3, 2023

Daniel Jones looks like Jim Carey playing a quarterback in a Dumb and Dumber football remake. pic.twitter.com/u0jHZmdEP2 — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) October 3, 2023

NYG fans feelin’ it bad bad.. pic.twitter.com/ev1Ua6x9ZD — MLGecko - FOAMSTODD (@MLGecko627) October 3, 2023

Seahawks’ fans were worried when QB Geno Smith left the game with a knee injury after a tackle from Isiah Simmons in which he landed on the back of Smith’s leg. Fans were not happy about that tackle and even though he later returned, Seahawks fans were blowing up ‘‘X”.

if this was any other qb i believe flags would’ve flown. he’d given himself up, it’s obvious before the grab his momentum was going out of bounds. — Panda (@Enigmatic_Leo92) October 3, 2023

BS tackle on Geno. Jamal forgot how to tackle. Lets go Lock! — Bill Burbank (@billburbank1) October 3, 2023

Geno Smith has his helmet on and is throwing as the teams get ready for the second half. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 3, 2023

What were your thoughts on the game? Let us know in the comments below!

