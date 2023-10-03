 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 3: Can New Orleans get back on track?

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Ups and Downs-Canal St Chronicles

Here’s a look at the highs and lows of the New Orleans Saints’ 269 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Superdome on Sunday.

Good, bad, and ugly-Canal St Chronicles

Most of it was ugly, but there’s still a positive or two to take away from the contest with Tampa.

Saints underdogs at NE-Canal St Chronicles

The Black and Gold is currently listed as a 1-point underdog against the New England Patriots, but that could change over the coming days.

Kamara says its time for tough conversations-NBC Sports

The Saints offense has been sputtering ever since Dennis Allen took over as head coach. That’s not to say he's to blame, but something has certainly changed. How do the Saints fix it?

