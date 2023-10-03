Fleur-de-Links, October 3: Can New Orleans get back on track?

Ups and Downs-Canal St Chronicles
Here’s a look at the highs and lows of the New Orleans Saints’ 269 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Superdome on Sunday.
Good, bad, and ugly-Canal St Chronicles
Most of it was ugly, but there’s still a positive or two to take away from the contest with Tampa.
Saints underdogs at NE-Canal St Chronicles
The Black and Gold is currently listed as a 1-point underdog against the New England Patriots, but that could change over the coming days.
Kamara says its time for tough conversations-NBC Sports
The Saints offense has been sputtering ever since Dennis Allen took over as head coach. That’s not to say he's to blame, but something has certainly changed. How do the Saints fix it?
It's only DOWN from here for #Saints @MattMoscona weighs in on the Saints performance this weekend pic.twitter.com/CGpWQsiA9v— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) October 3, 2023
Bryan Bresee#Saints | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/YISWhaP2bo— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2023
While there is no miracle cure, the #Saints are facing possible catastrophe if they don't make a big immediate change. -via @SaintsNewshttps://t.co/3FMqYMmpCW— Bob Rose (@bobbyr2613) October 2, 2023
Loading comments...