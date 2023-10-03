SB Nation Reacts Survey: Do you think the Saints are headed in the right direction?

The New Orleans Saints were handed their 2nd straight loss of the season on Sunday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All aspects of this game were off, even with Derek Carr back behind center after suffering a shoulder injury last week. The Saints failed to get into the end zone once and the defense broke their streak of keeping opponents from scoring more than 20 points. New Orleans’ only points came off the foot of rookie kicker Blake Grupe, who successfully kicked 3 field goals. Head coach Dennis Allen admitted after the game that “We got our asses beat today” and is aware of the criticism regarding the team’s struggles on offense especially those toward offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. Allen said on Monday that Carmichael is “working hard to get it fixed” and that no coaching changes will be made at this time. “I’ve never seen that to be the right answer, particularly when we’re four games into the season. And yet, we have to be better. I understand everyone’s frustration because everyone in the building feels it.”

