FOCO releases New Orleans Saints Snoopy bobblehead

The 2023 NFL season is already shaping up to be another roller coaster of a season, but there is still a ton of football left to be played. Will the New Orleans Saints right their ship offensively and get the ball in the endzone on a consistent basis? Or should Saints’ season ticket holders start selling their tickets for peanuts while they still can?

Speaking of Peanuts, FOCO recently released a collection of Commemorative NFL Snoopy Themed Bobbleheads to add to your collection. The bobblehead features the iconic character Snoopy in an action pose as he’s about to catch an incoming football. He’s dressed in Saints attire with a jersey on his back and helmet on his head. He stands atop a Saints themed base with his name displayed in front and the team’s logo on the bottom of the base.

Like all FOCO’s bobbleheads, the ones in this collection are handmade and hand painted. It stands at 10 inches tall making it the ideal addition to any Saints fans collection or desk. It also retails for $65, but is limited to just 150 units. Don’t wait to add the New Orleans Saints Commemorative Snoopy Bobblehead to your collection now!

If you’ve missed me covering the Saints and the NFL, make sure you’re subscribed to The SB Nation NFL Show podcast where I cover Thursday Night Football sports bets every week. You can catch it wherever you listen to your podcasts. As always, you can follow me on Twitter/X @ChrisDunnells.