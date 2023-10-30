To finish week 8 of the NFL regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Detroit Lions in cross-conference action. The Raiders have played decent most of this season and will be trying to get back to .500. On the other side, the Lions are coming off of a bad loss after looking to be one of the league’s best to start the year. Did the Lions get exposed last week or was it simply one of those “burn the tape” tight games that sometimes just occur in the NFL? The Raiders defense has played well at times and will be a good test for Jared Goff. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview some of the best props and wagers for every Monday primetime game. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Monday Night Football week 8 preview and props.

CSC MNF week 8 props and best bets

Raiders game line +9.5(-139)

DraftKings sportsbook feels like the Lions are going to easily win this game against the Raiders. Outside of a bad loss to the Buffalo Bills earlier this season, the Raiders keep games close when Jimmy Garoppolo is under center. For the Lions, they have looked very good at times but are coming off of a 32 point loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. The Raiders strength is their secondary, so Jared Goff will have to manage the game. Without David Montgomery, expect Craig Reynolds and Jahmyr Gibbs to get plenty of touches. Hand-offs keep games close, which is why this is just too many points to not take the Raiders.

Michael Mayer over 21.5 receiving yards(-120)

Michael Mayer has emerged as a tertiary weapon for the Raiders. The rookie is set for a very soft matchup. The Lions are one of the worst teams in the league against opposing tight ends. On the year, the Lions have surrendered the third most yards to tight ends and the second most touchdowns. Mayer’s touches in the offense were ascending with Jimmy Garoppolo before his injury. With Garoppolo back, expect Mayer to continue the upswing. Also, the game takes place on Halloween-Eve so it is a good time to bet on a player named Michael Mayer.

Jahmyr Gibbs over 65.5 rushing yards(-135)

The Raiders pass defense and pass rush are the strength of the team. They are susceptible to the rush though. The Raiders allow over 120 rushing yards per game, the ninth most in the league. Without David Montgomery, Gibbs is expected to see the majority of touches for the Lions offense. Head coach Dan Campbell wants to run the ball, especially in this type of matchup. Gibbs is a big play threat each time he touches the ball, so he could hit this number with any of his touches.

Long shot of the night

Davante Adams 110 receiving yards(+300)

Davante Adams is a bad, bad man. He can single-handedly take over games and wreck opposing secondaries. After spending most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, Adams will likely delight in facing a team he has had huge games against. In his career, Adams averages nearly 60 yards per game against the Lions. The matchup is good again this year as well. On the year, the Lions are the ninth-worst team against the pass in the league. This many yards would mean a huge game from Adams, but he has topped this total three times in his career against the Lions already. The best long shots are ones within the realm of possibility and history shows this could hit.