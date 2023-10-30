Saints open as 6.5-point favorites against the Bears

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-4) will be back home in the dome to take on the Chicago Bears (2-6) on Sunday afternoon.

Currently, the Saints are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and looking to get back-to-back wins after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 38-27 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Sunday night, the Bears lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 13-30.

The under on this game is currently 41 points but there will surely be some movement on this as the week progresses.

