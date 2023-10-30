Raiders vs. Lions: Monday Night Football open thread

The Detroit Lions host the Las Vegas Raiders tonight in the Motor City. With San Francisco on a losing streak, Detroit can move cleanly into second place in the NFC with a win tonight. Can the Raiders avoid a bad primetime loss? Will the Lions remind the country they are one of the NFC’s elite this season? Let’s tune in and find out!

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

Ford Field - Detroit, Michigan

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN/ABC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!