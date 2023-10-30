 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders vs. Lions: Monday Night Football open thread

A cross-conference matchup in Motown caps Week 8 in the NFL. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions host the Las Vegas Raiders tonight in the Motor City. With San Francisco on a losing streak, Detroit can move cleanly into second place in the NFC with a win tonight. Can the Raiders avoid a bad primetime loss? Will the Lions remind the country they are one of the NFC’s elite this season? Let’s tune in and find out!

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

Ford Field - Detroit, Michigan

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN/ABC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

