Fleur-de-Links, October 30: Saints have much needed performance in road win

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
New Orleans Saints v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Saints needed their win over Colts-NOLA.com

When the New Orleans Saints needed a strong performance, the offense produced over 500 yards of offense on the road Sunday afternoon.

What we learned from Saints win-Saints News Network

Now sitting at 4-4 and tied for first place in the NFC South, here’s what we learned about the Saints after a critical road win over the Colts.

Saints vs Colts thread-Canal St Chronicles

Over 500 yards of offense and 38 points can get the fan base talking. Here’s what was said about the contest on our fansite.

Highs and lows of the Saints win-Saints Wire

Just like in any game, the Black and Gold weren’t perfect. Here’s the highs and lows of the game.

