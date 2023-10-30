Fleur-de-Links, October 30: Saints have much needed performance in road win

When the New Orleans Saints needed a strong performance, the offense produced over 500 yards of offense on the road Sunday afternoon.

Now sitting at 4-4 and tied for first place in the NFC South, here’s what we learned about the Saints after a critical road win over the Colts.

Over 500 yards of offense and 38 points can get the fan base talking. Here’s what was said about the contest on our fansite.

Just like in any game, the Black and Gold weren’t perfect. Here’s the highs and lows of the game.

In the #Saints locker room after the win ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/AZjdqnIZJA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 29, 2023

Alvin Kamara Has Now Surpassed 10,000 Career Yards



Best RB In Saints History? pic.twitter.com/EUfXMtt68C — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) October 30, 2023