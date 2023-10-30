The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win over the Colts

The Good: Offense

The New Orleans Saints offense has been terrible this year, but this Sunday proved to be their best performance of the year. The Indianapolis Colts defense is one of the worst in the league, so it is good to see that the Saints were able to take advantage of this. Derek Carr played well, completing 19 of 27 passes for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Taysom Hill led the team in rushing yards. This game should obviously not change opinions on the state of the offense and how it should be handled going forward, but it is good to see a performance like this once and a while.

The Bad: Mistakes leading to touchdowns

The Saints gave up the first touchdown of the day after committing a terrible illegal formation penalty on a punt attempt by the Colts. A sack fumble early in the second quarter that came on a 3rd down also set the Colts up for an easy touchdown drive. Mistake like this have cost the Saints all season, and Sunday was no exception.

The Ugly: Penalties

The Saints committed 8 penalties for 73 yards against the Colts. The worst of which being the previously mentioned illegal formation on a Colts punt that allowed them to score a TD. A 28-yard pass interference in the 1st quarter also set the Colts up with a field goal, a facemask turned what would’ve been a 3rd and 8 to a first and goal that the Colts would score on, and yet another pass interference, this time for 15 yards, would assist the Colts on a touchdown drive. Thankfully these penalties did not cost the Saints the game, but these issues must be cleaned up as the Saints now find themselves back tied for first place in the division.

