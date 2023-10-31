Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 9

Just like that, almost two-thirds of the fantasy football regular season has been completed. In competitive leagues, playoff spots are not wrapped up until this last stretch. Each week, players rise and fall draft rankings and keeping up now will help win fantasy championships.

The bye weeks are back with the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Jacksonville Jaguars all taking a week off. Here are some players available in the majority of leagues who can help on rosters each week. This is waiver wire targets for Week 9 of the fantasy football regular season.

Waiver wire targets for week 9 of the fantasy football season

Cam Akers, running back, Minnesota Vikings

Alexander Mattison has never lived up to being the primary carrier. This is not a knock on Mattison, he thrives as being a secondary running back. He has the ability to help close games, but he needs assistance and Cam Akers will be that guy. Akers is a very similar player to Mattison, but they need each other. Akers was the player who received the short yardage carries though, which makes him more valuable. This backfield is likely going to be a 50/50 split, but running back is very thin this year. Akers has flex and bye week value the rest of the year.

Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Has Quentin Johnston finally carved out his role in the Chargers offense or is he the beneficiary of a Joshua Palmer injury? Johnston is worth a stash in deep leagues in this Chargers offense, but it remains to be seen if week 8 was a flash in the pan or if Johnston has figured out how to play in the NFL. The rookie played 70% of the Chargers snaps in week 8, the second-most of all other receivers. Joshua Palmer was active in this game but looked to still be hobbled by his knee injury. Palmer was working at the WR2 so it remains to be seen if Johnston has overtaken him. It is worth stashing Johnston while the situation sorts out.

Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver, Carolina Panthers

If snap counts are any indication, the Carolina Panthers have decided to throw their rookie receiver Jonathan Mingo into the deep end of the pool. Mingo exploded to play a whopping 93% of the Panthers plays in week 8. Adam Thielen has been a stabilizing player for the team, but he is not the future at 33 years of age. Mingo only received five targets in the game but that should grow, especially in games with even slightly more scoring. The Panthers are looking at the future already and they need to know if Mingo is a worthy WR1 before this season is over. Mingo might not prove to be a top player for the Panthers, but they could use the rest of the season to test him which would be great for fantasy managers.

Trey McBride, tight end, Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride might be the most sought-after waiver wire pickup going into week 9. McBride has been on the upswing but his production in week 8 straps a rocket to his back. In a week where the Cardinals trailed most of the game, McBride received a whopping 14 targets. He turned this into 10 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Even in his previous two weeks, McBride was growing in the offense. The previous two weeks, he received 11 targets in two games which is very good for a tight end. This explosion is going to make him very desirable in all league formats. Tight end is a very shallow position, so McBride is going to garner tons of waiver priority or free agency budget.

