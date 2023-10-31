Fleur-de-Links, October 31: Saints return home, prepare for Chicago

We take a look at every aspect of the New Orleans Saints’ 38-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Saints had a great day offensively, their first under new quarterback Derek Carr. The Black and Gold feel “gratified” because of it.

The Saints return home to face an NFC north squad that has struggled without their quarterback. He will likely be out Sunday as well.

With the trade deadline approaching, many thought the backup QB could be on the move. Bob Rose details why he won’t be going anywhere.

#Saints CB Paulson Adebo was outstanding vs. the Colts pic.twitter.com/SabXnyVKjQ — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 30, 2023