Fleur-de-Links, October 31: Saints return home, prepare for Chicago

We take a look at every aspect of the New Orleans Saints’ 38-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Saints pleased with first offensive outburst of Carr era-Associated Press
The Saints had a great day offensively, their first under new quarterback Derek Carr. The Black and Gold feel “gratified” because of it.
Saints are touchdown favorites over Bears-CSC
The Saints return home to face an NFC north squad that has struggled without their quarterback. He will likely be out Sunday as well.
Why the Saints won’t trade Jameis Winston-Saints News Network
With the trade deadline approaching, many thought the backup QB could be on the move. Bob Rose details why he won’t be going anywhere.
#Saints CB Paulson Adebo was outstanding vs. the Colts pic.twitter.com/SabXnyVKjQ— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 30, 2023
Here's Every Saints TD from Yesterday's Game #Saints pic.twitter.com/QnVc2qeW0F— Saints Happy Hour Podcast (@SaintsHappyHour) October 30, 2023
600 tackles with the #Saints for @demario__davis pic.twitter.com/wBGmNdK3Vx— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 29, 2023
