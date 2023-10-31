 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 31: Saints return home, prepare for Chicago

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

New Orleans Saints v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Good, bad, and ugly-Canal St Chronicles

We take a look at every aspect of the New Orleans Saints’ 38-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Saints pleased with first offensive outburst of Carr era-Associated Press

The Saints had a great day offensively, their first under new quarterback Derek Carr. The Black and Gold feel “gratified” because of it.

Saints are touchdown favorites over Bears-CSC

The Saints return home to face an NFC north squad that has struggled without their quarterback. He will likely be out Sunday as well.

Why the Saints won’t trade Jameis Winston-Saints News Network

With the trade deadline approaching, many thought the backup QB could be on the move. Bob Rose details why he won’t be going anywhere.

