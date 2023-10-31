2 takeaways from the Saints win against the Colts

1. Not all hope is lost in the division

Despite losing four of the last six games, the New Orleans Saints still find themselves tied for first in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints and Falcons don’t meet until the end of November in Week 12. Between now and then, they each play the Minnesota Vikings (now without quarterback Kirk Cousins), and each have another winnable game, the Saints against the Bears and the Falcons against the Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons unfortunately made the smart move and finally benched Desmond Ridder on Sunday, but let’s hope that was only for this week and he remains their starting QB. It is possible they will both meet at 6-4 in Week 12, or at least within one game of each other. If the Saints can beat the Falcons and the Buccaneers don’t overcome their difficult schedule, the Saints may be able to make the playoffs yet.

2. One win shouldn’t cover the issues the team still has

Winning is great, but it shouldn’t excuse the issues that led the Saints to lose four of six games and look bad doing it. The offense must look like this every week going forward if they are to have any kind of chance to make noise in January, but this performance against a bad defense shouldn’t make us forget how bad they have been on offense this year. If they have truly turned a corner and not just taken advantage of a bad team like they did in New England, they will win their next three games and be hosting the Detroit Lions as a 7-4 team in first place. I have my doubts that will be the case, however. I hope I am wrong.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.