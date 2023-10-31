Overreactions: Saints vs. Colts

The New Orleans Saints bounced back after a tough loss on Thursday Night Football with a great offensive performance in Indianapolis. With the win, the Saints now sit at 4-4, tied for first place in the NFC South.

Did the Saints figure out their offensive woes? Did the defense struggle or was Indy’s offense just good?

The Saints got a Taysom Hill game

Desperate for something to revive their offense, the Saints turned to Ol Reliable in Taysom Hill. The do-it-all player had a big afternoon, gaining 63 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns. Add that with Kamara’s two touchdowns and the one to Shaheed and the Black and Gold had a big offensive day. However, it was Hill that made everything go, converting on big third downs, fighting for extra yards, and finding the end zone when the Saints needed momentum.

Another dud from Olave

The second-year receiver had a ton of expectations coming into this season after a great rookie performance. However, he hasn’t lived up. The numbers are good, but you can certainly tell something isn’t right between Olave and Derek Carr. During this game on Sunday, Olave had an easy touchdown catch, but he couldn’t find the ball and it ended up knocking him in the head.

Nobody knows what’s going on, whether it’s his off the field issues or a communication issue with his new quarterback, but outside of one game against Carolina in Week 2, the explosive, big-play receiver just hasn’t been there for the Saints.

Did the defense actually play well?

Look, I know on paper they gave up 27 points to a Gardner-Minshew led team, but let’s look at the whole game.

Early on, they struggled a little bit and were behind 17-7, but from that point, the Saints outscored Indy 28-10 and I think it was in large point to the defense cracking down and really getting after the Colts. You were able to sack the QB twice, forced a key interception from Paulson Adebo, and just kept them out of the end zone. Also, you shut town Johnathan Taylor after he started off really strong with 95 rushing yards. People will say 27 points is too much and maybe so, but the defense turned it around in the second half.

