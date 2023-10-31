State of the NFC South - Week 8

Eight weeks of football have come and gone and the race to win the NFC South continues to heat up. So, let’s take a look around the division this week.

State of the Atlanta Falcons:

The Falcons were unable to take care of business on the road. The team took a 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Will Levis was able to slice up the Falcons defense in his NFL debut. It wasn’t a good luck for the Falcons.

The Falcons will be taking on the Minnesota Vikings this week. The Vikings will be without QB Kirk Cousins who was having a career year. The Vikings will be rolling with rookie QB Jaren Hall. The Vikings are banged up and will be on the fence, so I’m taking the Falcons to win this one.

State of the Carolina Panthers:

THE PANTHERS WON A GAME! It took a while, but the Panthers were finally able to give their fans a win. Rookie QB Bryce Young played very well. The Panthers will look to keep the party rolling by taking on the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are coming off a loss to the Saints. I think the Colts will bounce back and beat the Panthers.

State of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Buccaneers losing streak continued this week with a loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Bucs have now lost their last three games after starting the year 3-1. They’ll look to rebound this week on the road against the Houston Texans. The Texans will look for vengeance after losing to the Panthers. I think they’ll find it and beat the Buccaneers.

State of the New Orleans Saints:

The Saints were able to fire on all cylinders in their win versus the Colts. The big turnaround was the team being able to move the ball on offense. Saints QB Derek Carr had his best performance as a Saints. They’ll look to keep this momentum against the Chicago Bears. The Saints should be able to pull out the win as the Bears are down to backup QB Tyson Bagent.

