Social media reacts to Raiders loss to Lions

Last night on Monday night football viewers across all social media platforms were expressing their reactions to the game as usual. The dominant Detroit Lions took on the Las Vegas Raiders to defeat them 26-14. As usual, fans shared their opinions, reactions, and predictions throughout the game, and one of the main topics during and after the game was how bad of a night Jimmy Garoppolo had. The Detroit Lions defense was relentless on Jimmy G sacking him 6 times last night with nine hits. Sheesh! If that wasn’t bad enough, the Twittersphere was just as tough on Garoppolo. Let’s take a look at what the internet had to say.

The sentiment that Raiders fans are having with Jimmy G is all too familiar right now with Saints fans. Las Vegas fans are not impressed nor happy Garoppolo’s performance. Similar to how New Orleans fans were with Carr. But let’s keep going.

