State of the NFC South: Week 5

One quarter of the NFL season has already been played so let’s check in to see how the NFC South is doing after these 1st four weeks.

State of the Saints:

The New Orleans Saints got embarrassed at home by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team wasn’t able to muster a touchdown in four quarters of play and it was announced on Monday by Saints HC Dennis Allen that no change will be made in terms of personnel.

The Saints take on the New England Patriots this week. The Patriots are coming off a 38-3 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. If the Saints were to rebound, this would be the week. I have the Saints winning this one. While the Saints have been lackluster the past two weeks, the Patriots are bad. If the team can’t win this matchup, then it might be time to talk about a rebuild.

That goes for the season. If the Saints have another disappointing 7-10 or worse, record changes might need to be made. The 2024 QB class is looking very good, and plenty of great offensive-minded head coaching candidates are available. Ken Dorsey, Eric Bieniemy, and Ben Johnson, just to name a few.

State of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Saints on the road. The Bucs are looking very legit on defense and are showing flashes offensively. Currently, they’re my pick to win the NFC South. Baker Mayfield deserves a ton of credit for dealing with all of the hate and turning his career around. The Bucs are on their bye week this week.

State of the Atlanta Falcons:

The Saints and Falcons competed for the worst loss in the NFC South this past week. The Falcons got obliterated by the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-7. There are three key takeaways from this game.

Bijan Robinson is very good at football, Desmond Ridder is very bad at football, and Arthur Smith doesn’t know how to use his talented receiving threats.

The Falcons take on the Houston Texans this week, and I have the Texans taking this one. The Texans look really solid, and with this momentum, they’ll beat the Falcons on the road.

State of the Carolina Panthers:

It’s been tough sledding for Panthers fans. They’re 0-4 and look miserable every game. What’s even worse is they’ll be taking on one of the best teams in football this week, the Detroit Lions. The Lions will win this one easily.

